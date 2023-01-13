Dentsu India releases report: ‘Adoption of XR technology in India’

13 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has released its latest research report titled ‘Adoption of XR technology in India’. The report has been created in collaboration with Recogn – Dentsu India’s research division, and Digital Behaviour Initiative – started by Dr Sumitava Mukherjee at IIT Delhi.

Digital Behaviour Initiative aims to work as a non-partisan academic research-based information tank in India that engages and informs the public about key aspects of human behaviour or cognition in the digital world. The report has been jointly designed by Dr Sumitava Mukherjee from IIT Delhi and Dr Payel C Mukherjee from IIIT Delhi.

The report discusses the various aspects of immersive XR technologies that will change the face of business and improve customer experiences. It also addresses consumer attitudes toward extended reality technologies. Additionally, it delves into how businesses can align themselves to implement these technologies in their operations, processes, etc.

The launch of 5G services in India has only added to the digital landscape’s boom. This is a defining moment in the ease of doing business and will revolutionise the digital sector. It will boost the Indian economy and reform industries such as agriculture, healthcare, education, logistics, transportation, and fintech. 5G services will significantly improve the nation’s digital ecosystem and usher in the next phase of the industrial revolution.

The initial purpose of using a VR device for users was entertainment like attending concerts, watching movies, or playing games. The level of detail in the Metaverse combined with the ability to network in one platform is set to alter the course of human interaction. The most important aspect of moving on to this phase would be hardware in the form of virtual reality headsets. XR technologies including Metaverse, and VR devices will herald a new era of experience. Businesses will need to raise awareness and develop robust use cases to move customer adoption of this technology from novelty to necessity.

Commenting on the report, Simi Sabhaney, Chief Growth Officer, Dentsu India said: “In the Indian context, an immersive technology such as extended reality needs to gain widespread adoption across multiple sectors , in order to improve efficiencies, collaborations, and innovation. Introduction of 5G services in India, heralds new opportunities. Furthermore, immersive experiences will push us beyond the edge. Investments in this technology will accelerate adoption and innovative applications. The growth of metaverse will boost the adoption of extended reality, and together they will play a role in solving real-world problems. Brands should fast-track their focus toward incorporating these technologies into new strategies to lay a solid foundation for the internet’s future.”