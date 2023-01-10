Dentsu appoints Sapna Arora as Chief Client Officer

09 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Sapna Arora as Chief Client Officer (CCO).

In this role, Arora will continue to enhance integrated solutions for existing and prospective clients and drive growth for the network. She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across Creative, Media and CX.

Prior to this, Arora was with OLX India as CMO, PRO, Brand Head – Emerging Markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Gilby said: “We are in a very exciting phase of our evolution with a clear vision and strategy and I am delighted we continue to attract the best industry talent to join us and share their expertise. This is what makes Sapna the ideal fit for today’s Indian dentsu! She brings incredible global expertise that will be invaluable in cultivating pride, employee advocacy, and a sense of collective purpose that will strengthen dentsu India’s reputation among key stakeholders. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Sapna and look forward to working with her.’