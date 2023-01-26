Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Your views on how we should celebrate Republic Day tomorrow?

25 Jan,2023

Stupid question. A bit of a forced one, as we look back. Doesn’t really merit any explanation. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 25 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. We know by now that you hate reacting to our questions around festivals and special days, But, still, handhold us on we should celebrate Republic Day tomorrow?

A. For advertisers, agencies or media houses there is nothing special to learn and enact. They are doing dynamically and don’t need a special day to rise and act. A special discounted tactical sales initiative on a special day can’t be called a strategy.

So, my recommendation is just take a break, spend time with the family and friends and get recharged to fact the workplace challenges with new vigour, next day. Let’s keep it simple.