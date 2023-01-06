Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You are a voracious reader, watch films and webseries, track sports. Anything that you would recommend to our readers, as a must-consume this year?

06 Jan,2023

A Friday question, and, well, a Friday answer. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 6 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. You are a voracious reader, watch films and webseries, track sports. Anything that you would recommend to our readers, as a must-consume this year?

A. You have chosen the wrong person. I am not an avid consumer of all that you have described. Seriously. No modesty. The only thing I can suggest is that individuals would follow their own tastes and preferences across a slew of options. Why should someone else have to recommend?! If at all they can engage with their preferred communities with shared values.