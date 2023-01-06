Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you say that it’s the beginning of the end of the way the Indian (and global) media will be?

05 Jan,2023

We know it’s another unfair question, but it’s a question that we are sure it’s cropped in the minds of people. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the January 5 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Would you say that it’s the beginning of the end of the way the Indian (and global) media will be?

A. Not at all. All beginnings have to start from the end. That’s healthy. Indian and global media have already realised the unfolding reality of their partners and have started transforming them. It’s a continuous effort and can’t have a full stop. And of course it cannot wait for a new year, for heaven’s sake.