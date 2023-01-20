Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There are many who find ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR no great shakes. But it’s won several awards for the Golden Globe. What’s your view? Did it deserve to win?

20 Jan,2023

It’s a Friday and we thought we would provoke our Wizard with Words with this question. And were we successful in our plan? Well, find out for yourself. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 20 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. There are many who find ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR no great shakes. But it’s won several awards for the Golden Globe. What’s your view? Did it deserve to win?

A. I wonder why we can’t celebrate success of our own work, even when an international award like Golden Globe has acknowledged the RRR song? Obviously one can differ with any accolade as this is an individual choice. But that conclusion can’t be thrusted on the universe. I feel it’s a great accomplishment of our music composition fraternity and it’s great that the same has been appreciated on a global platform. Period.