Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Soon GroupM and Madison will release their forecasts for AdEx growth or degrowth in 2023. Would you like to hazard a guess on what it could be?

10 Jan,2023

A tricky question to answer, but our Wizard with Words doesn’t duck it. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 10 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Soon GroupM and Madison will release their forecasts for AdEx growth or degrowth in 2023. Would you like to hazard a guess on what it could be?

A. I can’t guess but my common sense says that there would be overall growth as GDP growth is predicted anywhere between 6 to 7 %. As they say, if there is winter, can spring be far behind. So, advertising growth would be anywhere between 15% and 20%.

Having said that, I must mention that growth per cent by media format would be different. The pecking order might hence be digital, including gaming, TV, print, outdoor, radio, cinema etc. At different bases, the % growth over the last financial year would vary for different media formats.