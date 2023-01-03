Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Predictions for Calendar Year 2023

Given his worldview of things, we thought it would be good to ask him this question. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 3 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Your predictions for Calendar Year 2023?

A. I am not a crystal grazing expert. So, predicting is not one of my strengths. Having said that, I must admit that some things won’t change:

a) Russian and Chinese efforts to alter the current global power balance would not vanish any time soon. It has its impact, directly or indirectly, on our lives in some form of other, as we are all connected, whether we like to believe or not,

b) there would be a difference trend/ movement towards ‘LEFT’ worldwide as the bottom of the pyramid are smarting under the growing gap between the super rich and poor and inequitable distribution of wealth,

c) state surveillance would increase,

d) GDPR kind of regulations for data and consumer privacy would grow to control the hegemony of the tech giants,

d) Trust deficit amongst consumers would deepen. So organisations have to earn it on a sustained basis,

e) Green consciousness would go beyond lip service,

f) there would be more work and less jobs,

g) moonlighting/ side hustle would not have pejorative connotations, but conditions would apply,

h) ChatGPT would gain wider acceptance (new challenges for freelancers),

i) more AI assistants could manage our life,

j) streaming/ OTT and Connected TV would further fragment the viewing habits of consumers,

k) periodic health scare would happen due to climatic and lifestyle habits,

l) sports in India would expand beyond cricket,

m) Life-long learning would not be a cliche anymore: surrender or perish

n) the new women workforce would break many stereotypes of male dominance in jobs and finally,

o) consumer activism would gain momentum and that would compel corporates to act more responsibly.

