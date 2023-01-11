Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | On Friday, the Effies will happen. In a scenario where all adspends must be RoI-driven, is there space for creative awards? Effectiveness and effectiveness alone must be the yardstick for ad awards. What say?

Here's Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 11 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. On Friday, the Effies will happen. In a scenario where all adspends must be RoI-driven, is there space for creative awards? Effectiveness and effectiveness alone must be the yardstick for ad awards. What say?

A. The days of a binary answer for most of the business challenges have become irrelevant. It ought to be ‘AND’. In the instant case, one can engage in endless polemics on which one to opt for. Even Effectiveness needs Creativity and Creativity needs Effectiveness. An RoI is a combination of factors – tangible and intangible – that contribute to creating brand dominance or leadership. They don’t happen in isolation. Both have its merits. The skill is how to use various consumer touchpoints/ emotions, be it cognitive, affective or olfactory, to appeal to the served market. An ‘either-or‘ approach could be self-defeating. In the same way, digital touchpoints are complemented with analog craftsmanship. Consumers are not just algorithms. They are human beings with normal feelings and not just patterns as determined by regression equations.