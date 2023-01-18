Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Nielsen boss David Kenny has said that heavy ad frequency creates a negative brand impression. How does one react to this: laugh or cry… given that Kennyji has obviously not watched the number of inserts some ads have at primetime in India

17 Jan,2023

The question is detailed and self-explanatory. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. When David Kenny talks, the world is expected to pay heed to, because of his robust experience in the area of research, analytics etc. In short, his expertise in the area of research, in the context of the changing landscape of inter-media/ attention fragmentation being caused by a plethora of choices available to the viewers. The real skill lies in balancing the optimal mix of right frequency that gets the advertisers the right RoI without irritating the viewer with over-exposure fatigue. Easier said than done but only a sophisticated analytics regime for overlapping media options with first party data could obviate negative brand impressions. All relevant stakeholders have to work together in the interest of avoiding viewer dissonance and advertisers getting the right ROI of their investments.