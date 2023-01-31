Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Budget Day tomorrow. Any last min wish from the Finance Minister that can see the media economy leapfrog?

31 Jan,2023

It’s an unfair question to ask a day before the Big Day, but, as we’ve said in the past, it’s sometimes not too unfair to be unfair. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 31 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s Budget Day tomorrow. Any last min wish from the Finance Minister that can see the media economy leapfrog?

A. The media industry gets more benefitted indirectly than directly, I think. If appropriate incentives are provided in the Budget in key performing sectors, and government investments happen in infrastructure and capital formation growth, there would be a demand-side boost and industry would get a fillip and that in turn would result in investment in media for achieving marketing objectives. Hence, my only wish: let the economy get a booster dose through an adroit combination of monetary and fiscal policy to achieve the aforesaid objectives.