Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In two days from now, the first month of the calendar year would be past us. If January 2023 is any indicator, what do you think the rest of the year will be like?

30 Jan,2023

Why do we ask forecast-type questions ever so often to our Wizard with Words. Coz he is a rare combination of a media professional who has feet firmly on the ground (superactive in the field with around five client calls a day), an academic and someone who has been part of Boardrooms for many years. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 30 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I have mentioned in this column a number of times that I have confidence in the India growth story and the rising soft power of India, apart from other favourable tailwinds like entrepreneurship, innovation, preference of the world for a China+1 policy etc. So I feel India would be able to achieve a a minimum of 6% growth in GDP and a favourable budget (due to general election, my guess) and favourable rainy season would ensure that the rest of the year for India would be much better than most economies in the world.