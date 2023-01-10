Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In a world where social media can make or mar reputations, shouldn’t large legacy organisations like Air-India realise how one mishandling of a case can lead to a hundred thousand memes lampooning the carrier. Your suggestion to top corporations on perception management

09 Jan,2023

A looong and self-explanatory question, and a great answer as well. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 9 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. In a world where social media can make or mar reputations, shouldn’t large legacy organisations like Air-India realise how one mishandling of a case can lead to a hundred thousand memes lampooning the carrier. Your suggestion to top corporations on perception management.

A. The Air-India matter is very unfortunate and it is symbolic of our times. Reputation management must be a continuous affair as nano moments of truth (true or agenda-ised) can make or break corporate reputation. After all a company’s reputation is someone else’s opinion.

The advantage with the Tata group is its impeccable reputation across various sectors where they are present and it is tested over time. So they would overcome this crisis too.

In general, corporations all over the world are used to managing paid and owned media very well as they are under their control. In the age of ubiquitous existence of social media, management of earned media (24×7) has assumed tremendous significance as one doesn’t know when a problem would erupt. So social listening capabilities have to honed and attended to as a core activity of a Corporation. The skill would be to anticipate a crisis and nip it in the bud.