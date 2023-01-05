Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Having made your predictions yesterday, the one thing that you would like to see happen this year?

04 Jan,2023

Okay, we know it’s an unfair question, but it’s not that unfair. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the January 4 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Areduction of gap between the rich and the poor for an equitable society. It would have far-reaching effects on the emotional health of the population.