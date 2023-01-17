Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | ASCI has asked Britannia to withdraw an ad which has Amitabh Bachchan making a dubious claim. Creativity is fine, but clear indicator that big entities like Amitabh Bachchan and Britannia don’t really care?

Q. ASCI has asked Britannia to withdraw an ad which has Amitabh Bachchan making a dubious claim. Creativity is fine, but clear indicator that big entities like Amitabh Bachchan and Britannia don’t really care?

A. It won’t be appropriate to surmise that companies and celebrities don’t really care for consumers for their well-being. Some creative liberties are taken to drive home a point in an exaggerated manner. I agree with you that when it comes to children (I am not excluding adults by any chance), one should be extra careful in matters of health. It’s good that ASCI stepped in at the right moment to intervene and stop its further amplification. That’s the advantage of a body like ASCI to act as a conscience-keeper and prevent such exaggerated claims in the name of creative liberty. I feel it would be prudent for advertisers to take a prior clearance from ASCI before the damage is done.