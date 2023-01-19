Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | After being APAC CEO of Maxus and Global President of Wavemaker, Ajit Varghese has joined Star India as a revenue head. As an adsales veteran, would you say that it’s a great move? Or fraught with dangers?

Q. After being APAC CEO of Maxus and Global President of Wavemaker, Ajit Varghese has joined Star India as a revenue head. As an adsales veteran, would you say that it’s a great move? Or fraught with dangers?

A. Career movements for any individual are a matter of choice, keeping in mind how one plans one’s career progression. There is nothing called right/ wrong or a great movement or not. How would one be judgmental about it as there is no data point to evaluate it objectively as they are not in public domain. Besides, what’s the use of the so-called resting on past laurels, if at all, when an opportunity beckons. The most important consideration in this case I feel is that the concerned individual has worked in a platform-agnostic operating environment and with all critical media stakeholders. He has a treasure trove of exposure that would be an asset to any organisation for facing the dynamically changing media landscape. I can’t predict the rationality of any individual’s decision but with the available data points, I feel it’s a good move. But tomorrow is another day and the best way to predict the future is to create it by oneself. And if you want some dictum to support the decision— ishq hai toh risk hai, to quote from the OTT film on Harshad Mehta or as the adage goes: no risk, no gain.