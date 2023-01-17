Damensch launches new campaign

16 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Damensch, online men’s clothing store, launches a new brand campaign #ComfortInAPurpose.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepti Karthik, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Damensch said, “Once we knew our Brand Truth(Comfort) we set out to define our role in our consumers’ lives. We identified our archetype as Creator with our core DNA being “Innovation” which naturally aligns us with those who don’t walk the trodden path. As a brand, we want to be that person our customers are the most comfortable with, someone with whom one has meaningful discussions. We don’t think of ourselves as mentors or guides nah.. more like that chill friend who one feels like talking to when you need to declutter your head and a personification of this Brand Role is our community -WeDaMen. WeDaMen is a community for men who subscribe to alternative masculinity, it stands for what we as a brand believe in, and what a privilege it is to welcome Shantanu, Chow, and Aman to it.”