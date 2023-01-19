Crosshairs Communication wins mandate for Cipla’s Rivela DermaScience

19 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Crosshairs Communication added a new name to its clientele, Rivela DermaScience – a skincare brand by Cipla. Crosshairs will now be responsible for managing the brand’s key messaging across the Indian markets.

Stuti Jalan, Founder & managing Director of Crosshairs Communication said: “Crosshairs Communication persistently strives to meet the expectations of the brands on board. We are experts at addressing the brand’s communication objectives and image-building requirements. We are ecstatic to expand our expertise in the beauty segment with a revolutionary brand from a trusted Indian MNC like Cipla.”