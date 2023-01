Croma launches campaign for R-Day

25 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Croma releases a film for Republic Day. It is based on the true event of a Croma customer conceptualized by the Croma in-house creative team, produced by Useful Garbage Creations and directed by Gaurav Gupta.

Croma’s digital campaign #ConstitutionOfJoy expresses Croma’s dedication to provide its customers with the best-in-class end-to-end shopping experience and understands that behind every small electronic there are countless memories.