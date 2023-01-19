Chimp&z Inc bags PR mandate for Cossouq beauty e-services

19 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Cossouq, online cosmetics and beauty marketplace, hands over its PR mandate to Merge Infinity’s full-service independent agency, Chimp&z Inc. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing end-to-end PR solutions to help the brand get increased visibility.

Said Meet Jatakia, Director of Branding & Marketing at Cossouq: “At Cossouq, we place a high value on building an equal and inclusive environment. We’re working towards creating a world void of all those gendered, age-restrictive, and regressive shackles around self-expression. And, when you have common core values & ideals, the collaboration becomes a lot more rewarding. With sustainability & inclusivity at the forefront of our business, we knew hiring Chimp&z Inc as our PR agency would be a no-brainer.”

Added Sumitro Sircar, Associate Business Director- PR, Chimp&z Inc: “It’s honestly a privilege to be associated with a brand that is so in tune with what it stands for. With its strong values and ideologies, Cossouq I believe is well on its way to becoming a groundbreaking e-com platform and will surely bring disruptions in the beauty industry. We will ensure Chimp&z Inc’s PR expertise will help Cossouq get the right spotlight it deserves so it can reach the right audiences through the right media.”