CarDekho Group releases new brand campaign

11 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

CarDekho Group, Autotech Unicorn, has introduced a TVC campaign #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa celebrating the spirit of Indians to fulfil their dreams. The campaign captures the true essence of the people of India in shaping a ‘Badhta India’.

A 10-week long campaign, #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa is live on TV and digital platforms. The campaign is written and directed by Amit Nandwani, and produced by CarDekho Group company PowerDrift, India’s top auto content brand, and a full stack-production house.

Talking about the new campaign, Charu Kishnani, Executive Vice President Marketing-CarDekho said: “India is on a journey of transformation and progress. CarDekho Group is proud to support the growth of the nation and its people, creating opportunities that give them a chance to fulfil unrealised dreams. With this idea, CarDekho has introduced a brand campaign celebrating ‘Badhta India’. The campaign mirrors the core values of CarDekho Group, to solve customer problems and build a progressive India.”