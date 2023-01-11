Brooke Bond Red Label Tea rolls out new brand ad

11 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Brooke Bond Red Label Tea releases a new brand campaign. The latest ad narrates that acts of ‘kindness is just a cup away.’ The campaign has been creates by Ogilvy Mumbai and produced by Purple Vishnu Films.

Akshay Seth, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy: “There’s something that is warmer than a great tasting cup of tea- the warmth of a stranger’s company when it is needed the most. We’ve all been in situations where a handshake, a hug, a few comforting words can work magic. For this to get translated, the story and execution needed to feel authentic and heartfelt. And this is one of the reasons the ad is resonating, with people coming forth with their personal experiences.”