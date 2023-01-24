BKT Tires unveils brand campaign

23 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Balkrishna Industries Ltd., (BKT), tire manufacturing company, has released a brand campaign. The anthem, titled ‘Muskurayega India’, which salutes the unmatchable contribution of farmers and soldiers, is produced by JJust Music, for the occasion of Republic Day.

Said Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries: “While it is easy to get caught up in our everyday life activities, we desired to do something special this Republic Day and honor the true unsung heroes of our nation – the farmers and soldiers. ‘Muskurayega India’ is a tribute from our entire company to these individuals who are the backbone of our economy. They play an integral part in building unity in our nation and celebrate diversity in the most unique manner.”