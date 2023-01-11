Bisleri unveils campaign for delivery at-home app

10 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

India’s leading packaged drinking water, Bisleri International, has launched a new quirky campaign for its delivery-at-home offering Bisleri@Doorstep.

Commenting on the digital campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said: “It is in our DNA to prioritise consumers’ interests and meet their requirements. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we were the first consumer goods company to foster the D2C concept and introduced Bisleri @Doorstep. We delivered our products at their homes without them needing to step out. With changing times, consumers are increasingly adopting digital ecosystems and delivery solutions. Through this campaign, we emphasize the ease of ordering Bisleri products online to provide consumers a seamless experience.”

Added Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO – 82.5 Communications: “This film is the first of many for Bisleri’s e-commerce service. In this world of information overload with tons of apps coming into the foray, we wanted to do something simple and sticky to connect with this app native generation.”