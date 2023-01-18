Binodan Sarma joins DDB Mudra Group as Head of Digital – North

17 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

DDB Mudra Group appoints Binodan Sarma as Executive Vice President – North. In this role, Sarma will lead the digital business for both DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide for the Group’s Gurugram office. Sarma’s appointment will be instrumental in inspiring the teams and clients to visualise digital as an ecosystem to deliver full funnel marketing solutions.

Speaking on Binodan’s appointment, Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner – North, DDB Mudra Group said: “DDB Tribal – the amalgamation of DDB Mudra & 22Feet Tribal Worldwide in North is coming of age. The idea of blurring the lines between digital and mainstream is a reality today and I am proud to say that at DDB Tribal, we are at its leading edge with clients like Royal Enfield, One Plus, Mars Confectionery and many more. In Binodan, we found not only a digital transformer but also an advertising professional with an astute sense of business and most importantly, a thirst for creating big, creative ideas.”