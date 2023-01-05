Bandhan Bank unveils new brand campaign

By Our Staff

Bandhan Bank, headquartered in Kolkata, launches its integrated marketing campaign featuring the Bank’s brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly. The ‘Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust’ campaign emphasises the ‘trust’ that the brand has been able to earn in a span of seven years as a Bank and over the last two decades in the various avatars prior to the Bank.

The campaign was conceived by Leo Burnett Orchard.

Apurva Sircar, Head – Marketing, Bandhan Bank, said: “Bandhan Bank, in the last seven years, has established its presence in 34 states and union territories, has more than 2.77 crore customers and its book size is nearly Rs.2 lakh crore. This has been possible due to the trust of stakeholders that the Bank has been able to secure. Dada’s (Ganguly’s) life has been witnessed by one and all. While both Dada and Bandhan have origins in West Bengal, both have not let that define them and have established themselves as trusted names across the country and the world, thereby winning the trust of millions. Our campaign draws inspiration from this similar journey of both brands.”

Speaking on the campaign, Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative – Leo Burnett Orchard, added: “There are very few purpose-driven brands across the world and to get to work on them is a privilege. Bandhan Bank’s journey has been exemplary and it needed stand-out storytelling. With Sourav Ganguly, we got the opportunity to create a campaign that seamlessly connects the story of Bandhan Bank and Dada, promising to strike a chord with everyone. We are confident that this piece of work will be memorable and will drive impact for Bandhan Bank.”