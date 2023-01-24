Avi Kumar joins Tarun Katial at Coto

24 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Coto, the social community app exclusively for women, brings on board Avi Kumar as Chief Business Officer. He will report to former boss Tarun Katial, Founder and CEO, Coto.

Commenting on the appointment, Katial said: “Avi has an earned reputation as a game changer, brand innovator, agile marketer, and proficient leader. He has the desired skill set mix that allows him to expertly comprehend consumer needs and requirements and build lasting brand relevance while driving business outcomes. His entrepreneurial outlook will go a long way in fortifying coto’s commitment to delivering a safe online space for women.”

Added Kumar on his new remit: “I am excited at the opportunity of joining the senior executive team at coto and working collectively towards building a responsible virtual environment for women. coto brings together leaders of today and tomorrow and enables and empowers them to be the changemakers. I will focus on driving business growth, consumer engagement, and relationship management as part of the larger strategy. It would be an incredible opportunity to unlock incremental value for our customers and partners by curating richer and more immersive experiences.”