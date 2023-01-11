Ashok Leyland launches new tagline & ad campaign

10 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group commercial vehicle manufacturing company, has introduced its new brand tagline “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”. As Ashok Leyland enters its 75th year, the year will see a string of activities, celebrating its journey of innovation and nation-building, notes a communique

Said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, unveiling the new tagline: “I am delighted to launch the new brand positioning for Ashok Leyland “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”. This is an embodiment of what we truly believe – which is, our customers come first and everything that we do is to enable our customers transform their lives and move closer to their dreams and goals through our innovative products and services. In this current environment where everything seems so volatile, we want to reassure our partners and customers, that with us, no dream or destination is too far. We are by their side, like we always have been.”

Added Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group: “It is a privilege for me and my team to partner Ashok Leyland, a brand that has partnered India almost all through its nationhood. It is a brand which is not only technologically state-of-the-art, but at a human level, is totally state-of-the-heart. In Ashok Leyland’s endeavour to constantly reach greater heights, we have arrived at the spirit of ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ – the new tagline and the spirit the brand.”