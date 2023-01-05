Asahi India Glass collaborates with Enormous

04 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS), has onboarded Enormous Brands, an independent creative agency, to create brand films for its complete doors and windows solutions brand, AIS Windows. With this campaign, AIS Windows is aiming to make a large impact in the doors and windows segment.

Vikram Khanna, CMO and COO – AIS Consumer Glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd. said: ‘What was once a low involvement category in the interior of a home is now taking centre stage. We need communication that is engaging to create an impact in the market. AIS is extremely thrilled to have Enormous on board as our creative partner. We believe that Enormous is an idea-first agency with the right strategy and digital communication balance and that this partnership will help increase our ability to communicate with our target consumers in a more relevant manner.”

Added Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands: “Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is a well-known brand in the Indian glass solutions market, and we are extremely honoured to be associated with them. We believe that there is substantial potential in the category and our goal is to make AIS Windows the first choice for system window and door solutions in India. The 3 films are unlike any other in the category, and we have tried to add an element of fun to them while also communicating the offerings of the brand”