Altigreen EV manufacturer releases new brand campaign

19 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Altigreen, Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) company, has released a new brand campaign. Executed by digital-first marketing firm Pinstorm, the brand campaign titled, ‘Bijli Hoon Main’ introduces Altigreen’s mascot – an electric superhero who personifies the efficiency and power of electric mobility over vehicles powered by diesel, petrol and CNG. The campaign that has already launched two films was released during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on HotStar – the official streaming partner for the tournament.

Speaking about the brand campaign, Debashis Mitra Director Sales Service & Marketing, said: “With this campaign, we have tried to communicate to our customers in the 3W cargo industry the potential of electric mobility. Our focus is to show that EVs are as good as, if not better than, their ICE counterparts in price, and performance. We have explored creating our own brand ambassador as a personification of electricity (bijli) – one that says, “Bijli Hoon Main” with confidence. Of course, it’s a path that will take time and consistency to build but the larger idea was to have our own character that becomes synonymous with “electric-only” brand identity of Altigreen over time.”

Added Mahesh Murthy CEO & Founder of Pinstorm: “As a standard practice, we aim to work with marketers on a different philosophy, to start with trying to improve their digital product offering so that it can have a positive digital word of mouth, before moving to help grow it using a suite of other tactics. With Altigreen, the brief was clear: The core message and communication had to be distinctive and consistent. It had to be something that stands out in the crowd, and needs to be more memorable than the T20 match before and after the commercial. I am happy that we have succeeded in that endeavour to a large extent.”