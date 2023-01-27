Akshar Yoga launches Healthy India- Ek Kadam Swasthya ki ore Campaign on this Republic Day

27 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Akshar Yoga, started by Grand Master Akshar, launches Healthy India campaign on this Republic Day. As part of the campaign, a number of underprivileged and specially-abled children will be carefully trained by Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre Master level teachers.

Said master Akshar: “On a spiritual level, yoga is transformational and brings growth, positive self-development, and happiness. Its deep reach and influence can be felt in people’s lives.”

The festival will also include 100 specially abled kids and 150 children from orphanages. To achieve a healthy India, Akshar Yoga, through this campaign, wishes to spread the message about the power of yoga to the world. He will demonstrate how to enrich your life through asanas and make it beautiful. To achieve work-life balance, we need to stay in optimal health, and yoga is the perfect answer to overall well-being and good health.