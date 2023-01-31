Aditya Birla Health Insurance unveils new brand campaign

30 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL) has unveiled its latest brand campaign, “KyaPeecheChhodaHai”, to promote the role of health insurance in changing lives of people by empowering them to lead healthier lives. The campaign, encapsulates the importance of how positive health behaviour such as walking 10,000 steps daily can help an individual leave health concerns behind.

Speaking on this campaign, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said: “At ABHI, our primary focus is to help our customers with cutting-edge innovative health-first insurance solutions which not only protect them from medical uncertainties but nudge them to live a health-focussed life. We take immense pride in having pioneered this model of health insurance that transcends the boundaries of an indemnity based model by focusing on proactive health-care for our customers.”