ActiMedia wins Artium Academy mandate

09 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

ActiMedia PR & Digital has won the India PR mandate for Artium Academy, an online music learning academy.

Said Vivek Raicha, Co-founder, Artium Academy: “Artium Academy wants to use its unique performance driven curriculum and customized technology to democratize music learning. We are excited to partner with Actimedia PR & Digital as our communications partner. With a deep knowledge of the media ecosystem and consumers, we hope that Actimedia will help us to promote the value of music learning amongst Indians globally.”

Added Amitabh Saksena, Founder & Managing Director Actimedia PR & Digital: “Artium Academy offers a gold standard in music education and is set to disrupt the music learning industry. We are happy to onboard Artium Academy and develop compelling PR strategies to help them accomplish their desired output.”