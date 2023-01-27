AajTak crosss 50 mn subscribers on YouTube

27 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

AajTak has becomes the first news YouTube channel in the world to cross 50 million subscribers, notes a communique, adding: “This record milestone comes just three years after crossing 10 million subscribers in 2019.”

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, met Gautam Anand, Managing Director of APAC – YouTube, in Singapore to commemorate the special achievement.

“Thank you so much, YouTube! This is just amazing. The team is already planning its way to 100 million so YouTube had better start designing the next button,” Purie, adding: “Trust has always been the foundation for audience engagement at AajTak. It’s no different with our YouTube channel, but on a much wider scale with hundreds of videos getting uploaded every day. We place equal emphasis on having new audiences discover our channel while ensuring loyal viewers revisit, and invest in figuring out what works on YouTube – whether this is a nuanced understanding of thumbnails or producing hero content frequently.”

“Constant experimentation with new formats like Shorts and investment into our Community page has really paid off, and consistently breaking stories has helped create a very loyal fanbase,” explained Purie. “Events like the Presidential Elections of 2022, Solar Eclipse and the Cricket World Cup just kept encouraging us to do better and better.”