World Gold Council releases new marketing campaign

07 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

The World Gold Council today launched a multi-media marketing campaign in India to create awareness on gold’s role in an investment portfolio.

McCann Worldgroup has conceptualized the campaign, with industry veterans Prasad Naik and Daniel Low as directors, and Prasanna Bhende and Kimaya Bhende as producers.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Arti Saxena, Head of Marketing, India, World Gold Council, said: “Our research indicates that whilst the majority of Indians prefer savings in gold after term deposits, young investors are less likely to choose it. This campaign highlights gold’s attractiveness to young modern Indian investors as an integral part of their portfolio. Our film showcases stories of young investors pursuing their passion, chasing dreams and making bold decisions in life, without any fear of financial uncertainty because of the presence of gold in their investment portfolio. Be it physical gold or digital, it should be preferred go-to savings vehicle to balance, diversify and secure one’s portfolio.”