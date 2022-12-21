Wion & Vikram Chandra partner for 2 weekly news show

20 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Wion, the news channel from the Zee Media stable, and Vikram Chandra, founder of Editorji Technologies, are coming together to present two weekly news shows – ‘The India Story’ and ‘This World’ in the new year. The shows are scheduled for an early January 2023 launch on both Wion linear and digital.

In addition to these two shows, the Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) and Editorji Technologies will collaborate on programmes for social transformation, combining Vikram’s experience in programmes like ‘The Greenathon,’ ‘Save Our Tigers’ and ‘Banega Swacch India’ together with the massive reach of Zee Media including WION, Zee News and India.com.

Explaining the partnership, Zee Media publisher Dr Subhash Chandra said: “Vikram is arguably the only broadcast journalist who’s managed to remain neutral, non-controversial and rise above the ‘noise at nine.’ That’s a rare attribute in these polarised times. He is seen as fair and balanced across the opinion spectrum, which lends a high degree of credibility. People trust his views on a subject, a factor we will build on with these two shows.”

Added Chandra: “I have been away from TV news for several years now, building within Editorji the technologies that I feel can transform video news and information. I had no intention of returning to the noise and din of news programmes dominated by domestic politics. But WION is different. It is the only true international channel out of India – and it has tremendous reach across the world. I look forward to placing ‘The India Story’ on WION and working with their talented team to make ‘This World’ a “must-watch” weekly show on global events.”

Announcing the partnership, Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, Wion: “Believe it or not, we connected via LinkedIn a couple of months ago. Vikram didn’t know me from Adam. Today, he’s a friend and an ally in Wion’s journey, and I’m sure our partnership will make ‘This World’ sit up and take note of ‘The India Story’ as we seek solutions.”