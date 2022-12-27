Virushka features in Shyam Steel TVC

27 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Shyam Steel, the producer and manufacturer of TMT bars, has launched a new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone.

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said: “The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The relationship we share with our closed one at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The previous TVC’s were also very well received by the audience and the star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connect amongst our target group.”

Added Sreeparna Gupta of Rediffusion: “The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile.”