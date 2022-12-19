Utterly, Butterly, Fifa-licious!

By Our Staff
We’ve done this in the past, and we couldn’t stop ourselves from doing an encore. The football World Cup 2022 ended in Qatar last evening with an amazing game between Argentina and France. The game could’ve gone either way. Amul, as the chronicler of the times we live in, has been tracking the event from Game 1, and we present all the creatives published thus far. The creative we have published above is not from the Amul topicals website, and perhaps it’s not the official one, but it’s not really out of place. Enjoy the ads!
First African nation to make it to a FIFA World Cup semi-finals… – (Dec’ 22)
Argentina beat Croatia to enter finals of FIFA World Cup 2022! – (Dec’ 22)
Argentina and Croatia goalies’ penalty saves send their teams into semis! – (Dec’ 22)
The French striker leads Golden Boot Race with 5 goals in FIFA World Cup 2022! – (Dec’ 22)
Japan outdo themselves and enter last 16 of FIFA 2022! – (Dec’ 22)
Both Messi and Ronaldo excel for Argentina and Portugal! – (Nov’ 22)
FIFA World Cup 2022 unleashes… – (Nov’ 22)