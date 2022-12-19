Utterly, Butterly, Fifa-licious!

19 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

We’ve done this in the past, and we couldn’t stop ourselves from doing an encore. The football World Cup 2022 ended in Qatar last evening with an amazing game between Argentina and France. The game could’ve gone either way. Amul, as the chronicler of the times we live in, has been tracking the event from Game 1, and we present all the creatives published thus far. The creative we have published above is not from the Amul topicals website, and perhaps it’s not the official one, but it’s not really out of place. Enjoy the ads!