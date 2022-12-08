Uber & Dentsu join hands for wedding season

07 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Uber Rentals – in association with Dentsu Creative India, has launched its latest campaign for the wedding season.

A survey done by Zola showed that 71% of couples believe wedding planning to be more stressful than other major life events. The campaign asks soon-to-wed couples to skip one of the most stressful tasks during wedding planning – Driving!

Talking about the campaign, Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India and South Asia said: “In our quest to consistently reimagine the way the world moves, we turned our attention to the wedding season. With Uber Rentals as their partner, a bride & groom can avail absolute convenience and the peace of mind that they rightfully deserve. One car for up to 12 hours and the option to add multiple stops on the go – saving them the effort of finding parking spaces or multiple trips. Our films capture the heartwarming moments and fun that couples can unlock when they aren’t hassled by the perils of city driving.”

Ankit Mathur, Creative Director, Dentsu Creative India added: “Year after year, wedding-themed ads on TV and social media show couples looking like they’ve just returned from a vacation when in reality they are exhausted and perhaps even tired of each other! We looked at #RentalHealthDay being a solution for those who can take driving off their to-do list and an opportunity for couples to make the most of their free time – like pestering one another!”