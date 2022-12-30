TTK Prestige rolls out brand film for New Year

30 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

TTK Prestige, manufacturer of kitchen appliances and cookware, has launched a digital film in an effort to help address the pain point millennial couples experience – the hassles of organising house parties.

Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President-Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige, said: “As an innovation-driven brand, we strive to provide our consumers with the best quality products, services, and experiences. Now, with the growing need for efficient and convenient home & kitchen appliances, we have released this new film showcasing how our innovative products can help you host a house party effortlessly. Our goal is to make things simpler for everyone, and that is exactly what the film proposes – Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host Karna Hoga aasan.”