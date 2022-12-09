The One Club shortlists 5 juries from India

09 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

The One Club for Creativity, an American non-profit organization that recognizes excellence in advertising, has announced five top creatives from India who will serve as judges for The One Show 2023.

Nearly 300 leading creatives from 40 countries will judge work from around the world. Juries are still being assembled, confirmed judges to date from India and their judging discipline are as follows.

:: Kainaz Karmakar, CCO India, Ogilvy India, Mumbai (Direct Marketing)

:: Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mumbai (Sustainable Development Goals Pencil)

:: Anusheela Saha, ECD, FCB India, Delhi (Print/Out of Home)

:: Priya Shivakumar, national CD, Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore (Interactive + Online / Digital Craft / Mobile)

:: Rashmi Thosar, CEO, BrandCare Health, Mumbai (Health + Wellness / Pharma)

The current list of all confirmed judges for The One Show 2023 juries can be viewed here.