Sudhir Chaudhary ‘Black & White’ stars for Aaj Tak

02 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Sudhir Chaudhary’s DNA show was the #1 news show on Zee News. And so when he moved to Aaj Tak a few months back in July 2022, it was was a no-brainer that ‘Black & White’, his nighltly show on Aaj Tak, will top the ratings roster. As it did in Week 46. Black & White clocked 737 TVTs recently and has topped views on YouTube live since July.

Notes a communique: “Aaj Tak recently launched ‘Mera Swabhimaan’ campaign that helped in restoring the pride of the blue collar workers. The campaign was launched on October 3 during the Sudhir Chaudhary’s ‘Black & White’ show. The campaign was a huge hit and a lot of people participated in it by making a video of themselves talking about their struggles. Sudhir Chaudhary’s latest video travelling with a cab driver crossed 1 million views in just a few days proving that he has a huge fan following among the audience.”