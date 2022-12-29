Stay Vista luxury villa rolls out brand campaign

29 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

 

Stay Vista, luxury villa rental brand, launches a campaign to tie up with year-end holidays and festivities. The #SoMuchMore campaign features celebrities and influencers’ stays across unique villas in the country.

 

Kick starting the campaign was fashion influencer, Masoom Minawala on a family holiday in Magnolia Villa at Alibag, followed by Soha Ali Khan on a getaway at Le Sutra – Geometrica, Lonavala and fashion influencer turned entrepreneur, Diipa Khosla on a team building trip in Umber Villa, Alibag. Each influencer experienced a holistic range of services from wellness moments, pizza making sessions, karaoke, bonfire nights and home-cooked meals.

 

Over 500 handpicked holiday homes across 50+ spectacular destinations feature in StayVista’s portfolio, catering to a variety of travel experience styles – from family gatherings, friendly getaways, slow experiential travels to corporate offsites. Providing a glimpse into these experiences, were a choiceful selection of well-known influencers and celebrities, who took to their social media to share their experiences, from the exclusivity of the villas, secluded locations, personalised experiences, attentive service and more.

 

