Sirca Paints unveils festive brand campaign

22 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Sirca Paints India Limited launches a new brand campaign for the festive season. The 360-degree digital campaign was conceptualised by DigiStreet digital marketing agency.

Apoorv Agarwal , Joint Managing Director, Sirca said: “Since its inception, Sirca India is synonymous with premium décor and imparting quality experience, catering to the niche that it serves. The idea behind this campaign was to make Sirca an essential part of people’s celebrations as we truly autograph it with our best-in-class products, services, and the value we add to upgrade their quality of life. I believe it has surely spoken to the heart of its viewers, hence, translating the message that we intended to deliver.”

Added Darpan Sharma, CEO and Strategist of DigiStreet digital marketing agency: “The film is about creating a connection with the audience during an important festive occasion for the category, since the brand has roots in Italy. However, we wanted to bring forth core modern Indian sensibilities and lifestyle. As a result, the team decided on the film’s overall look during concept development, elevating the style because that is important for the brand, creating a connection through surprise, showcasing the product through visual narrative, and ultimately showing the celebration between couple while placing Sirca as an integral, lifestyle and home decor need.”