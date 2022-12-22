Sideways launches Pidilite WD-40 Car care Spray

21 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Pidilite Industries Limited, an adhesives manufacturing company, has launched a campaign for its new product, WD-40, a multipurpose car care spray. The brand film, conceptualized by Sideways branding and creative agency, highlights the diverse capabilities of WD-40, a product that can remove rust, open jammed locks and silence squeaky door hinges, among others.

Said Sideways’ Co-Founder Abhijit Avasthi: “WD-40 is an iconic product with magical powers with a million use cases. I believe it should be in every household. With this film we are hoping to build an endearing fun personality for the brand which will help increase its adoption.”

Added Nilay Moonje and Sameer Sojwal, Executive Creative Directors and Creative Heads at Sideways: “Any brief from Pidilite comes with an opportunity and a responsibility to do only the most amazing advertising. Such is the client relationship and our own expectation. While we joked about some completely useless ideas, we stumbled upon a thought, ‘What if a guy wants to get out of jail but can’t because of the rusted door? Then he won’t need the key, would he?’ And one ridiculous thought led to the next.”

Gautam Suri – President, Sales and Marketing, Consumer Products at Pidilite Industries said: “WD-40 is an iconic global brand. Seeing is truly believing as using the product once will ensureit is used again and again. There are over 2000+ applications and it is our endeavor to have one can in every household so our consumers discover the myriad uses of this miracle product. WD-40 works wonders, inspiring confidence and empowering people to solve problems and get the job done right.”