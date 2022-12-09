Shraddha Kapoor is the face for Clovia lingerie brand

09 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Clovia, online fashion and lingerie brand, has signed up actress Shraddha Kapoor as its first brand ambassador. The TV ad campaign themed around ‘Happy is my Superpower’ is a celebration of women doing what makes them happy.

Commenting on the announcement Neha Kant, Founder & CRO said: “Clovia has been tirelessly putting in efforts to educate & empower women by sharing critical information when it comes to lingerie, right fit & body type. Shraddha Kapoor truly resonates with the brand’s ethos and has unthinkable mass popularity as she has a persona of a strong, independent & free-spirited individual. With our association with Shraddha, we are certain that we will be able to bring in further change in perceptions & spread a positive message among our target audience.”