Russell Barrett bids adieu to BBH India

19 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency, bids adieu to Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, who will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities. Himanshu Saxena Chief Operating Officer (COO) & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team.

Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India one of the most sought-after creative agencies, winning several accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andy’s, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.

Speaking about the announcement Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said: “We would like to thank Russell for his invaluable contribution towards making BBH India the powerhouse it is today. He has laid down a very strong creative foundation and has been a fantastic partner to me in the time we’ve worked together. I wish him all the very best. We are fortunate that we have a stellar team of business, creative and strategy leaders at BBH who continue to run our businesses, relentlessly chasing growth and living up to the black sheep creative reputation. We are in the process of finalizing the new creative leadership at BBH India and will be making our announcement soon.”