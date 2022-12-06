Robin Hood Army & Dentsu Creative launch #ExtendedGuestList to prevent food wastage at weddings

06 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Robin Hood Army has collaborated with Dentsu Creative and conceptualised #ExtendedGuestList, a soon-to-be-launched platform will empower people to proactively stop food from being wasted at weddings and other occasions.

Said Neel Ghose and Sanchit Jain, founders of Robin Hood Army: “Robin Hood Army was founded on the principle of enabling every person to give back. And the #ExtendedGuestList is deﬁnitely a milestone in that journey. It is amazing to see celebrities come forward and do their bit and we’re thankful to Hansika Motwani for leading the way! Not only were we able to feed children surplus food from the wedding, but we now have a platform where anyone and everyone can save food proactively. We only hope that more and more people make their own #ExtendedGuestList for their weddings. To those who want to join us on this quest, I encourage you to volunteer with us!”

Added Shray Chawla, Senior Creative Director, Dentsu Creative: “When Robin Hood Army approached us, and explained what they do, we knew we had to spread the word. Food wastage at Indian weddings is something no one talks about and we wanted to make it part of the conversation, but in a unique way. I’m glad we were able to work together with the Robin Hood Army to bring this platform alive. And kudos to the entire team for bringing a fresh perspective to food wastage. Here’s hoping more and more people plan for an #ExtendedGuestList at their weddings, not just in India but also globally given the footprint of Robin Hood Army.”