Rajat Sharma set to reveal unheard-of stories from Aap Ki Adalat

By Our Staff

India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma will be back with new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat in the new year. Sharma, notes a communique, will reveal never-heard-before, behind-the-scene stories that happened during the three decades-long journey of Aap Ki Adalat. In the special episode ‘Legends of Aap Ki Adalat’, Sharma will share anecdotes from his hugely popular show over the years.

Beside, political dignitaries the show also has been seeing many celebs from across genres like entertainment and sport.