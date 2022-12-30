R K Swamy launches ‘jugalbandi’ with Shriram Finance

30 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Shriram Finance Ltd, retail Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has joined hands with R K Swamy media agency to reinforce the company’s commitment to millions of customers. They have created five special jugalbandi videos, each for a few minutes, with top artistes.

Sangeetha N, President and National Creative Director, R K Swamy, said: “Shriram is a special company with a unique philosophy. Their idea of brand building is driven by genuine customer connect on the ground. The jugalbandi idea springs from this understanding. Each video is originally composed and recorded live. There is nothing like this done before from a brand perspective.”

Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance added: “It is a special moment in our evolution as a group, originally formed with the idea of spreading credit to those who don’t normally get it. This is our way of telling customers that we march in sync with them. And to remind our people to stay close to the customers. With the jugalbandi videos we have created a special platform to reinforce the connection.”